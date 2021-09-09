Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center to lay off up to 174 workers

Up to 174 workers at Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center may be laid off or reassigned in the next year.
A declining workload is cited for the reductions. Up to 174 people will be laid off from Oct. 1 to Sept. 2022. The technology center will lay off or reassign 111 of them by Oct. 24.
Rock Island Arsenal - JMTC has provided U.S. Army Readiness since 1862.
“The ebb and flow of our workload and the diverse composition of our workforce enables Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center the ability to reduce or surge personnel to meet mission requirements,” said Col. Shari Bennett, RIA-JMTC commander in a news release. “We must constantly evaluate our workforce and workload ratios to ensure we remain fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. The decision to reduce our workforce is difficult but necessary to support the sustainability of the factory.”
Army leaders continue to seek appropriate opportunities to maximize the Arsenal’s capabilities, Bennett said in the release.
“RIA-JMTC is posturing itself for the future and working toward modernization in support of the Army’s future needs,” she said.
Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center commander, Col. David J. Luders speaks during the announcement of a two year extension on the production of the HM997A3 ambulance at the Rock Island Arsenal Tuesday, April 7, 2015.
An ambulance line produced at the Rock Island Arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, or JTMC, has won a two-year extension, congressional officials announced Tuesday, saying that it will support 70 jobs and add to a growing revenue base.
