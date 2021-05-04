 Skip to main content
Rock Island Arsenal to host 'Round-up Day' for delivery drivers
Rock Island Arsenal to host 'Round-up Day' for delivery drivers

Rock Island Arsenal

The Rock Island Arsenal is holding an event designed to make it easier for delivery drivers to access the Arsenal.

The second "Round-Up Day" will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 7 at the Visitor Control Center at the Moline Gate of the Arsenal.

Businesses and delivery drivers, like Uber, Lyft, Grubhub, and DoorDash drivers, grocery delivery services and other delivery services that may need access to the Arsenal for delivery or ride-sharing can get their one-year passes to do business at the Arsenal.

The Visitor Control Center will have a set-aside window for service drivers to get their passes. A visitor control access form is available in advance on the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal home page at https://home.army.mil/ria.

