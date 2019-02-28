Rock Island-based IMEG Corp. has acquired Nishkian, a structural engineering firm with four locations in the western United States.
Since 1919, Nishkian, a 70-employee firm, has completed projects across several markets, including commercial/retail, corporate, education, health care, government and recreation, according to a news release.
"We are very excited to welcome Nishkian into our company," said IMEG President and CEO Paul VanDuyne, in the release. "By blending both firms’ structural expertise and IMEG’s full-service engineering portfolio we create a strong synergy for future growth. This allows us to leverage a broader base of market and technical expertise — delivered through our firms’ shared client-centric approach."
President and founding family member Levon Nishkian said his firm is excited to begin its second century of structural engineering as part of IMEG.
"Our clients will now be able to draw from the expertise of a national firm yet continue to benefit from the customer service of a local consultant," he said in the release. "Our similarities — long, established histories, values and technical expertise — make this merger a very good fit."
Nishkian will continue to operate out of its offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., and Bozeman, Mont., eventually doing business under the IMEG name, according to the release.
IMEG is a 60-year-old full-service engineering consulting firm, specializing in high-performing building systems, infrastructure, program management and construction-related services. IMEG has more than 40 offices worldwide and a staff of 1,200.
This is the latest in a series of acquisitions by IMEG over the past few years. In 2017, Austin-based JanCom Technologies and Arizona-based Taylor RyMar joined the company, along with Midwest civil firms Missman, Inc. and McClure Engineering Associates. Last year, IMEG acquired Texas-based BLW Security Group, Denver-based MKK Consulting Engineers and Minneapolis-based LKPB Engineers.