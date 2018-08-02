Rock Island-based IMEG Corporation has acquired a Colorado engineering firm.
The design consulting firm has acquired MKK, which was founded in Denver in 1955, officials announced Thursday. MKK specializes in design for facilities across several markets, including commercial, health care, education, hospitality, government, science and transportation, according to a news release.
While its headquarters are in Rock Island, IMEG Corp. has 40 offices worldwide and a staff of 1,200, spokesman Joe Payne said.
"We are very excited to welcome MKK into our company," IMEG president and CEO Paul VanDuyne said. "This strategic opportunity combines MKK’s multiple years of engineering expertise throughout the mountain state region with IMEG’s work throughout the U.S. By leveraging a broader base of markets and technical expertise, MKK (and) IMEG will be able to bring its mountain state clients what IMEG brings to all its clients — the expertise of a national firm with the customer service of a local consultant."
In addition to Denver, the acquisition of MKK adds IMEG locations in Cheyenne, Wyo., Billings and Helena, Mont., and Salt Lake City, Utah, according to the release. IMEG was founded as KJWW Engineering in Rock Island and later merged with Missman Inc. and McClure Engineering Associates, both of the Quad-Cities.