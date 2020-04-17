Rock Island-based IMEG is helping hospitals adapt to serve COVID-19 patients

Rock Island-based engineering firm IMEG Corp. has been assisting hospitals and the federal government alter operations nationwide to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
IMEG, with 50 offices across the U.S. and about 1,300 employees, normally works with hospitals and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, along with other federal entities, on engineering projects. The company began to field calls, often needing to have a solution in 24-hour windows, as well as proactively reaching out to clients about their needs.
The need for more patient beds, more intensive care unit rooms, more ventilators and how the necessary level of oxygen gets in a room were among the items that IMEG staffers have been problem-solving for clients.
Those accomplishments, and continued work, are highlighted on a weekly basis by Paul VanDuyne, IMEG’s chief executive officer, in a weekly video for employees.
“We helped do 26 pop-up hospitals in Chicago. These are tent hospitals that they have to have heat and air conditioning for them, medical gases, electricity. We’re part of the team that developed those,” he said.
IMEG also partnered with HGA and The Boldt Company to design the STAAT Mod (Strategic, Temporary, Acuity-Adaptable Treatment) -- prefabricated modular temporary isolation units that can be deployed in diverse environments from convention centers to free-standing hospital expansions.
In addition, IMEG assists in scouting non-traditional sites, such as hotels, to see if they could be viably switched to a temporary hospital. And this influx of urgent work has become a source of pride for IMEG staff.
“It’s a sense of serving a bigger purpose. It’s how do you make this work? How do you make sure there’s enough patient beds for the people that are going to need it in a community and area? In all of our offices, from California to the mountains to the Midwest here, everywhere there’s an office that’s dealing with that and trying to solve that issue,” VanDuyne said.
And that pride is felt outside of IMEG.
“We’re fortunate to have world class companies like IMEG headquartered in the Quad-Cities region. IMEG’s work is a great example of the Quad-Cities’ ingenuity and innovation in action. We thank their team members for providing their expertise in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Engineers are by definition problem solvers, IMEG’s CEO said.
“So there’s a lot of solutions to be had and our engineers really do step up to meet the task. If I look at some of the hours that our engineers are working right now, it’s unbelievable,” VanDuyne said.
“And some of them are doing it in the office and some are doing it remotely and I couldn’t be prouder of the way everyone is working.”
