Rock Island-based IMEG is helping hospitals adapt to serve COVID-19 patients

In addition, IMEG assists in scouting non-traditional sites, such as hotels, to see if they could be viably switched to a temporary hospital. And this influx of urgent work has become a source of pride for IMEG staff.

“It’s a sense of serving a bigger purpose. It’s how do you make this work? How do you make sure there’s enough patient beds for the people that are going to need it in a community and area? In all of our offices, from California to the mountains to the Midwest here, everywhere there’s an office that’s dealing with that and trying to solve that issue,” VanDuyne said.

And that pride is felt outside of IMEG.

“We’re fortunate to have world class companies like IMEG headquartered in the Quad-Cities region. IMEG’s work is a great example of the Quad-Cities’ ingenuity and innovation in action. We thank their team members for providing their expertise in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Engineers are by definition problem solvers, IMEG’s CEO said.

“So there’s a lot of solutions to be had and our engineers really do step up to meet the task. If I look at some of the hours that our engineers are working right now, it’s unbelievable,” VanDuyne said.

“And some of them are doing it in the office and some are doing it remotely and I couldn’t be prouder of the way everyone is working.”

