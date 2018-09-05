Cynthia Tidwell, president and CEO of Rock Island-based Royal Neighbors of America, has been named on this year's list of the 25 Most Influential Women by CEO Connection.
CEO Connection is a membership organization focused on mid-market CEOs and their companies, according to a news release. The award is designed to recognize female CEOs who are "influencing change, innovation and standards of excellence within mid-market companies," officials said in the release.
Candidates are evaluated based on leadership and community involvement, as well as annual revenue, number of employees and social media presence.
"I am excited to see the diversity of sectors that are represented on our list this year," said Kathryn Ritchie, chair of CEO Connection’s Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market List Advisory Board. "The breadth of impact that female CEOs are having in the mid-market is broadening. It's wonderful to see the real and rich penetration of their leadership."
Tidwell joined Royal Neighbors, a Rock Island-based life insurance organization, as president and CEO in 2005. According to the news release, Tidwell has focused on clarity of markets, product solutions and redefined distribution, leading to record sales.
Under her leadership, Royal Neighbors' Nation of Neighbors Program provides women with financial assistance to start or expand a business or organization aimed at helping females. Nearly $2 million has been awarded since 2007, according to the release.
Tidwell will be honored at the CEO Connection Mid-Market Convention next month in Philadelphia.
Royal Neighbors of America, founded as a membership organization in 1895, maintains headquarters in Rock Island, plus an operation in Mesa, Arizona. Royal Neighbors serves more than 200,000 members.