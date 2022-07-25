Rock Valley Physical Therapy expanding in the Quad-Cities

Rock Valley Physical Therapy is expanding to better serve the community. In October, new clinics will open in Eldridge, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline.
Founded in Moline in 1984, Rock Valley Physical Therapy one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.
Rock Valley’s 10-year agreement to provide care at ORA facilities will end on Oct. 1. Those Rock Valley therapists that previously provided care at ORA sites will be moving to the new Quad Cities-based locations.
The new clinics will be at:
- 4500 E. 53rd Street, Suite 200, Davenport
- 900 W. Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport
- 110 N. 1st Street, Eldridge (next to Whitey’s Ice Cream)
- 850 43rd Ave, Suite 300, Moline