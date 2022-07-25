 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rock Valley Physical Therapy expanding in the Quad-Cities

  • Updated
  • 0
MikeHorsefield.jpg

Mike Horsfield is the Chief Executive Officer at Rock Valley Physical Therapy.

 Contributed

Rock Valley Physical Therapy is expanding to better serve the community. In October, new clinics will open in Eldridge, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

 Founded in Moline in 1984, Rock Valley Physical Therapy one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Rock Valley’s 10-year agreement to provide care at ORA facilities will end on Oct. 1. Those Rock Valley therapists that previously provided care at ORA sites will be moving to the new Quad Cities-based locations.

The new clinics will be at:

  • 4500 E. 53rd Street, Suite 200, Davenport
  • 900 W. Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport
  • 110 N. 1st Street, Eldridge (next to Whitey’s Ice Cream)
  • 850 43rd Ave, Suite 300, Moline
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News