The Rock Island-based Royal Neighbors Foundation is now accepting donations for this year's $10,000 grant for female small business owners.
The Know Your Worth grant is designed to help women expand an existing small business or create a start-up with less than five employees, according to the news release. Eligible applicants have limited or no access to traditional sources of capital and lending.
One recipient will be selected to receive the $10,000 grant. She will then "pay it forward" by sharing the lessons they learn with future grant recipients, according to the release.
The application period is open through Nov. 30. For more information, call 800-537-1396 or visit royalneighborsfoundation.org to apply.
—Times staff