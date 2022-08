Another one bites the dust in Davenport's west end.

Rudy's Tacos at 326 Cedar St. is closed for good as of Monday. The owners took to the company Facebook page to make the announcement. It read in part:

"This is not the way that it was supposed to be. To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you."

Employees were offered jobs at other Rudy's locations, the post said. A representative with Rudy's corporate said there had been no talks about other locations closing.

A Quad-Cities staple, Rudy's Tacos first location was opened in 1973 by Rudy and Marilyn Quijas in Davenport's East Village. As the business grew, a second location was opened in the west end in 1976.