RuhlHomes.com ranks No. 4 nationally for best overall website

For the third year in a row, RuhlHomes.com was ranked fourth in the nation for best overall website and earned three other top-five honors when judged against hundreds of other residential brokerages across the country, The company also was No. 1 for best property detail page, No. 3 for best community page and No. 5 for best design.
The rankings were conducted and announced by RealTrends, an annual review of the best-submitted websites across the country.
“As the digital landscape constantly evolves, the website rankings provide an annual opportunity to showcase the top websites within the real estate industry," said Brent Driggers, web director for HWMedia and author of the RealTrends web rankings.
Submitted websites are analyzed by a team of technical experts who specialize in website design, structure, and functionality.
Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors' residential sales offices include Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, DeWitt, Moline and Muscatine.