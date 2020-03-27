Rumler: Businesses still operating need to continue coronavirus mitigation efforts

Businesses still operating are encouraged to continue mitigation efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, gave that advice during Friday’s daily press briefing on the coronavirus situation here in the Q-C.
A day after initial unemployment claims spiked in Illinois and Iowa, Rumler said he didn’t have specifics on how many filings occurred in the Quad-Cities, but said there was a local uptick.
“We have not seen a large influx of changes at some of the primary industry employers in the area. I think a lot of the unemployment filings are from those companies” closed due to shelter in-place or being determined to be non-essential, Rumler said.
“I think some of the federal assistance, that was just passed (Friday) will be in effect soon, will hopefully provide some relief for those [impacted businesses] because they provide incentives for those employers to rehire those employees who were just recently laid off.”
The Chamber is also helping local businesses with the slew of programs that have been rolled out in the last two weeks, including grants and loan programs. More information can be found on the Chamber's site here: https://quadcitieschamber.com/news/blog/covid-19 .
Rumler continues to recommend any existing businesses first contact their existing financial institutions and/or credit card companies and lenders.
Businesses that continue to operate, and the employees still working, are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing amid other mitigation efforts involving COVID-19.
“That will be the biggest indicator for how quickly we can get on the other side of this and start talking about how we support the businesses and" the economic recovery, he said.
And companies that continue to operate are recommended to follow the advice of health professionals, such as marking off six-foot distances in the workplace and having any employee stay home if feeling ill.
Employers should be evaluating what workers need to be on-site and “anyone else that can be working remotely should be,” Rumler said.
If an employer isn’t following health guidance, Rumler said a worker should go through proper channels to voice concern at work.
“I can’t imagine an employer who is willingly not following that guidance. It would be a shame if they weren’t,” he said.
Garlic doesn't cure the coronavirus, debunking the myths
Garlic will not cure the coronavirus, or prevent you from catching it. The World Health Organization busts the "garlic myth" and many of the other common misconceptions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.