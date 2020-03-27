Rumler: Businesses still operating need to continue coronavirus mitigation efforts

Businesses still operating are encouraged to continue mitigation efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, gave that advice during Friday’s daily press briefing on the coronavirus situation here in the Q-C.

A day after initial unemployment claims spiked in Illinois and Iowa, Rumler said he didn’t have specifics on how many filings occurred in the Quad-Cities, but said there was a local uptick.

“We have not seen a large influx of changes at some of the primary industry employers in the area. I think a lot of the unemployment filings are from those companies” closed due to shelter in-place or being determined to be non-essential, Rumler said.

“I think some of the federal assistance, that was just passed (Friday) will be in effect soon, will hopefully provide some relief for those [impacted businesses] because they provide incentives for those employers to rehire those employees who were just recently laid off.”