Rumler: Quad-Cities economy should reopen at the same time

There are five main points in the letter, including the request that states assist businesses securing non-medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, face covers, wipes or hand sanitizers. One idea is that the states could assist businesses in using sourcing and purchasing powers, similar to how states helped hospitals secure PPE.

And while the letter highlights some things that could be done, the letter did point out steps undertaken in both states that are positive from a business perspective.

“I know both states have ramped up testing and have started contact tracing in the Quad-Cities region and across the states, which is needed,” Rumler said. Those two measures “are necessary to make sure we boost consumer confidence and residents’ confidence to make sure we get back out again.”

The Chamber is asking its members and area businesses to add their voice to the call to reopen the Quad-Cities at the same time. Friday was full of optimism in the Iowa Quad-Cities as some retail operators reopened and some further announcements could come from Reynolds as her current order ends May 15.

Rumler is hoping for more data to come in for the Illinois side.