Rumler: Quad-Cities economy should reopen at the same time

The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce is asking Illinois and Iowa to allow the Quad-Cities economy to reopen at the same time.
That request, made in a formal letter to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday, was written and signed by six local officials, including Paul Rumler, the Chamber’s president and CEO.
“While located in two states, the Quad-Cities is one regional economy,” the letter says.
Rumler said Friday afternoon that he had yet to hear back from either state but wasn’t expecting to hear back in one day.
The main concern is that Illinois appears not to be willing to revisit potentially reopening parts of the economy until May 29 while the Iowa Quad-Cities saw some businesses welcome back in-person customers Friday.
Rumler would like to see Illinois evaluate the current situation by looking at the past 14 days of data, rather than 28 days, that includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases and occupied intensive care unit beds, among other statistics.
“What we’re trying to do is make sure that we’re on the radar screen, and so my expectation was not that I would get an immediate phone call from either governor, but I do hope their teams are looking at the information in that letter to consider what they can do to help our Quad-Cities region economy out and make sure that the businesses are able to operate,” he said.
There are five main points in the letter, including the request that states assist businesses securing non-medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, face covers, wipes or hand sanitizers. One idea is that the states could assist businesses in using sourcing and purchasing powers, similar to how states helped hospitals secure PPE.
And while the letter highlights some things that could be done, the letter did point out steps undertaken in both states that are positive from a business perspective.
“I know both states have ramped up testing and have started contact tracing in the Quad-Cities region and across the states, which is needed,” Rumler said. Those two measures “are necessary to make sure we boost consumer confidence and residents’ confidence to make sure we get back out again.”
The Chamber is asking its members and area businesses to add their voice to the call to reopen the Quad-Cities at the same time. Friday was full of optimism in the Iowa Quad-Cities as some retail operators reopened and some further announcements could come from Reynolds as her current order ends May 15.
Rumler is hoping for more data to come in for the Illinois side.
“Is it wait-until-the-end-of-May, or is the governor and his team willing to make some adjustments based on regional approaches? The state is set up, the measurement system in four regions, so right now he’s indicated that some of those regions might be able to open up sooner than others, but we haven’t heard if he is willing to open those up before the end of May or not,” he said.
But Rumler wants this to be a partnership and understanding on both sides, and not a combative one where plans are in place for East Peoria to begin to reopen its economy in defiance of Pritzker’s orders.
According to the Peoria Journal-Star, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl announced a plan last week to reopen businesses closed by Pritzker. East Peoria City Council announced May 5 that it supported Kahl’s plan
East Peoria will allow bars and restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity on May 15, and casinos, playgrounds, theaters and churches will also open back up with social-distancing precautions.
“I do know that other regions in the State of Illinois are growing anxious to open up. I think that we’ve taken a measured approach and one that we’re trying to seek partnership and understanding with the state,” Rumler said.
Citing East Peoria’s plan, Rumler said, “In my opinion, that’s not a very responsible way to go about it, and we’re trying to take a different approach.”
