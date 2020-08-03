Rumler: Quad-Cities ranked as Iowa's 2019 top metropolitan area for economic growth

Illinois Quad-City business leaders are very concerned that the effects of Gov. JB Pritzkers long-term solution to battle COVID-19 in the state could be more devastating than the pandemic itself to the Illinois Quad-Cities.

Representatives of some area Illinois businesses gathered Monday outside the idle Rust Belt music venue in East Moline to share personal experiences of continued long-term closure on their companies. They encouraged Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to allow more businesses to re-open sooner to help mitigate the long-term economic impact on Illinois businesses on the Iowa border.