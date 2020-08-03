Rumler: Quad-Cities ranked as Iowa's 2019 top metropolitan area for economic growth

The Quad-Cities fared well in two recent economic surveys.
The Area Development’s 2019 Leading Metro Locations report ranked the Quad-Cities as the number 7 of 85 metropolitan Midwest areas for economic growth, and top for Iowa. The Q-C finished 4th in Illinois. Livability also ranked the Quad-Cities as the 3rd most diversified economy in the United States likely to come out of the pandemic quicker than other places. Madison, Wisc., and Burlington, Vermont, took the top two spots, respectively.
It “reinforced the anecdotal evidence we were seeing on the ground” in 2019, said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Rumler said his staff felt the regional economy was in a strong place because of the number of deals the Chamber tracked in 2019, along with feedback from businesses. The strength of the area's manufacturing sector powered the Quad-Cities economic ranking, Rumler said.
And while the coronavirus pandemic continues, with its many ripple effects, Rumler points to the 2019 data as putting the Quad-Cities in a strong position for an economic recovery.
“So what we’re working through right now is how do we mitigate the challenges and the complexity that COVID-19 and pandemic and the associated downturn are causing our industries? And how do we come out of this in an even stronger position, or maintain the strength that we had going into it?,” he said.
The Quad-Cities is “not totally reliant on any one given industry or sector or company, but we have a very well diversified set of industries,” Rumler said.
These rankings do two things simultaneously; they boost the Quad-Cities for perspective businesses/entrepreneurs while re-assuring those who have invested resources here.
“What people are seeing is the work we’ve been collectively doing over the last decade-plus in the Quad-Cities is actually turning into a really good narrative and is having a great impact and we are beating our competition,” Rumler said.
“Whenever you’re ranking as the top economy in Iowa for economic strength, that’s big news. We were number 4 in Illinois. We’re number 7 in the Midwest. So what it also tells me is that Des Moines gets a lot of press about what’s going on there, and it’s time to talk about the Quad-Cities in the exact same way that people talk about Des Moines.
“We’re a very strong economy. We’re well diversified. We’re an attractive place to locate, both for professionals, for people, for residents as well as businesses. So this helps re-assures that direction we’ve been going.”
