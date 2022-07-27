Running to the chapel: Couple to run Bix in morning, be married in afternoon

Erica Laures is planning to be a runaway bride. Sort of.

Saturday, Laures and her fiance, Christian Thompson, will run the Prairie Farms Quick Bix before running off to get married in the afternoon. It isn't a typical wedding day story, but Laures said it will definitely be a memorable one.

The pair met about five years ago while attending ISU. The story, according to, Laures, "is kinda dorky."

Laures parents met at a party, and always joke that her mom spotted her dad across the room and had to have him. Similarly, Laures met Thompson while he was working at a bar.

"Now I get to to make the same joke for all eternity," she said.

The couple were engaged last May in LeClaire and quickly began wedding planning. However, with so many weddings pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns, availability was limited.

After calling multiple places, Laures learned that Modern Woodman Park was available to host the reception. The catch was that it fell on Bix weekend. Having already run the Quad-City Times Bix 7 16 times, Laures knew it was kismet.

"It was then and there I fell in love with the idea," she said. "(Running the Bix) was a tradition that I couldn't miss."

Thompson himself has run the Bix 7 every year the couple has been together, but admitted he's not a big runner himself. However, he agreed to run the two -mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix with her, in order to allow time for them to get ready and head to Long Grove for the ceremony. A few members of the wedding party are also running, and the rest will be on the sidelines cheering them on.

"It's going to be pretty crazy, but in a fun way," Laures said.

"I'm pretty excited to get married and I'm excited to see everyone and share this with all my friends and family," Thompson said.

The couple now live in Wisconsin, but are native Iowans. Laures is from DeWitt and Thompson from Strawberry Point. Planning a wedding while being out of state can be anxiety inducing, and even more so when the wedding dress has to be flown in from across the world.

Laures said the dress she ordered was designed by someone in Ukraine. However, right after it was ordered, the country was bombed. The designer reached out to confirm they were working hard to get the dress to her, but Ukraine being a no fly zone made it tricky. Instead, the dress was sent to Poland then flown to the United States.

"Sure enough, they pulled through," Thompson said.

"After that, I was like whatever happens, we're good," she said, joking she would even get married in shorts and a tee-shirt.

Despite the chaos with the dress, Laures said she is looking forward to even more excitement on Saturday. Planning a wedding on a day where thousands of people will be in town may seem like an outlandish idea, but for Laures and Thompson, it's perfect.

"I think it will make it almost seem like the festivities are for us," she said.