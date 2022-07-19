Safer Foundation announces leadership changes in the Quad-Cities

The Safer Foundation has made several recent leadership changes in its Quad-Cities offices.

In December, Sue Davison, director for the Quad Cities offices since 2004, stepped into a new role as program manager for Safer’s newest Department of Labor (DOL) grant, I-MATTER, with plans to retire at its conclusion.

Erica Lee, Safer’s assistant director since February 2018, stepped into the role of director, Quad Cities. In late June, Brian Monroe assumed the role of assistant director. Monroe has been resource development manager since February of 2021.

“This move serves as a strategic blueprint to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of quality, high level programming that, under Sue’s leadership and guidance, the Quad-Cities office is recognized and known for in the surrounding region,” said Victor Dickson, president and CEO for Safer Foundation.

During Davison’s tenure as director, she oversaw a multitude of programs focused on eliminating barriers to success for individuals negatively impacted by the criminal legal system. She expanded services, as well as Safer’s presence in the QC market, while forging strong partnerships to further Safer’s mission and reach.

Lee was hired as assistant director for the Quad-Cities office in February of 2018. Since that time, she has been developing new programs, implementing innovative processes and using her skills to train staff and improve the quality-of-service delivery for Safer’s participants. She is a Licensed Master Level Social Worker in the state of Iowa and has over 15 years of professional experience in the fields of criminal justice, child welfare, and human services.

“Erica is motivated to enrich the lives of all community members through person-centered, empowerment, trauma-informed, and strength-based approaches and will manifest her positive attitude and compassion for Safer’s mission in this new position to motivate others to fulfill their goals,” Dickson said. “I know that Erica, Sue and Brian will continue to be a strong team and leaders for Safer in the Quad Cities. They will persist in shining a light on a road to a better future, offering opportunities to all our participants.”