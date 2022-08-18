Same place, new name: TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Formerly known as the TaxSlayer Center, the building at 1201 River Drive in Moline will become the Vibrant Arena at The Mark as of Sept. 1.

The new name was announced Thursday afternoon to an arena of local business leaders. Vibrant CEO Matt McCombs said the credit union was started in 1935 to serve John Deere employees. Today, the finance giant owns a title company, insurance company and starting a coffee house.

"We really are just a community advocate owned by our members," he said.

McCombs said the company wanted to add on 'The Mark' to the end of the new name as a throwback tribute to the original name for the civic center.

"This partnership is more than just a name on a building. It's all the things we can do to help modernize the feeling on the inside," he said.

Upgrades McCombs promised include new logos, new paint and signage and the Vibrant lounge- an indoor patio space designed to look like the outdoors. A white picket fence will encase the turf cover area and be decorated with outdoor lawn furniture.

"Anytime that we can go back in and be true to who we are and invest in our roots and our community, I think it's an amazing thing," he said.

In 1987, John Deere donated 20 acres to the City of Moline for the purpose of building the entertainment stadium. Several buildings on the property were torn down in 1989. Construction on the $35 million building, then known as The Mark of the Quad Cities, began in November 1991.

On May 29, 1993, Neil Diamond was the opening act for the brand new 12,000 seat facility. Since its opening, the building has hosted a variety of artists ranging from Cher to Stevie Nicks to KISS. In 2005, iWireless acquired naming rights and the building's name was changed to the iWireless Center.

In April 2016, it was announced it would be renamed the TaxSlayer Center after the tax and financial service giant acquired the rights to name the building. At the time, it was reported the 10-year contract would bring in more than $3.3 million in sponsorship money. But, the contract also came with a seven-year out clause.

During the pandemic, the deal was frozen for the 16 months the center was closed. Scott Mullen, executive director for the Vibrant Arena, said TaxSlayer gave the green light for staff to begin looking for a new name sponsor before the 10 years was up. Mullen said they jumped at the opportunity, and landed with Vibrant.

The proposal was unique to any that had ever been presented, Mullen said. Vibrant's desire to keep 'The Mark' was an added bonus.

"It's going to be a collaborative partnership," he said.

McMullen said the new 10-year contract came at a price of $4 million. As the first local business to have its name on the building, McMullen said he is looking forward to what the future will hold.

"Being able to have Vibrant Area- a name that every one knows, be associated with The Mark over the next 10 years, is an amazing thing," he said.