Sanders takes swing at MLB attempt to throw out Iowa minor league baseball

According to Sanders, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, the plan to end the teams’ affiliation with their respective MLB teams comes after minor league players filed a lawsuit demanding to be paid the minimum wage.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and Minor League baseball expires after this coming season. According to reports, MLB was going to demand in negotiations that minor league affiliates upgrade facilities and provide better accommodations overall for players. MLB also wanted to cut down on minor league travel and have its affiliates be located closer to their big league clubs.

The teams on the chopping block are as much a part of Iowa’s economy and cultural fabric as the Field of Dreams, where Sanders and his campaign staff played members of the media and a youth group from Cedar Rapids in August, he said.