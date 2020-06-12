Schnucks permanently closing Bettendorf location Aug. 16

×
The Schnucks pharmacy Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Bettendorf. According to a news release Tuesday morning, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer’s pharmacies and brand them as CVS stores. Eleven Schnucks locations will close, including those in Moline and Bettendorf, and their prescription files will be sent to nearby CVS locations. Schnucks operates a grocery store and pharmacy in Bettendorf and a standalone pharmacy in Moline.
About three months after its pharmacy was closed, Schnucks is now shuttering its Bettendorf grocery location.
According to a news release, the St. Louis-based grocer will permanently close its 858 Middle Road location at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
The 61,000-square-foot Bettendorf location’s 80 employees will receive severance packages if they do not transfer to work at another location. Schnuck's also operates a store in Peoria, Ill.
Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnucks, said the Bettendorf store “has simply not been profitable.” The store opened in May 2005.
“While this was not a decision we made lightly, we know our teammates’ contributions — as individuals and as a team — will be long remembered among their loyal Schnucks customers in the area.”
