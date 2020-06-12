You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Schnucks permanently closing Bettendorf location Aug. 16
topical alert top story

Schnucks permanently closing Bettendorf location Aug. 16

{{featured_button_text}}

About three months after its pharmacy was closed, Schnucks is now shuttering its Bettendorf grocery location.

According to a news release, the St. Louis-based grocer will permanently close its 858 Middle Road location at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.

The 61,000-square-foot Bettendorf location’s 80 employees will receive severance packages if they do not transfer to work at another location. Schnuck's also operates a store in Peoria, Ill.

Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnucks, said the Bettendorf store “has simply not been profitable.” The store opened in May 2005.

“While this was not a decision we made lightly, we know our teammates’ contributions — as individuals and as a team — will be long remembered among their loyal Schnucks customers in the area.”

0
0
1
3
3

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News