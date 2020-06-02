You are the owner of this article.
Schnucks to limit daily hours through June 7
Schnucks to limit daily hours through June 7

The Schnucks pharmacy Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Bettendorf. According to a news release Tuesday morning, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer’s pharmacies and brand them as CVS stores. Eleven Schnucks locations will close, and their prescription files will be sent to nearby CVS locations. Schnucks operates a grocery store and pharmacy in Bettendorf and a standalone pharmacy in Moline.

Schnucks will limit its hours at its Bettendorf store through Sunday.

The grocery store at 858 Middle Road will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, June 2, through Sunday, June 7. The restriction of hours is happening at the grocery chain’s stores in Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

Schnucks joins several other retailers that have shortened hours amid nationwide protests as protestors are calling attention to George Floyd, a Minnesota black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

