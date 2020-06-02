Schnucks to limit daily hours through June 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schnucks will limit its hours at its Bettendorf store through Sunday.

The grocery store at 858 Middle Road will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, June 2, through Sunday, June 7. The restriction of hours is happening at the grocery chain’s stores in Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

Schnucks joins several other retailers that have shortened hours amid nationwide protests as protestors are calling attention to George Floyd, a Minnesota black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

