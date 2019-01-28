In the second episode of Schooled in Business, a weekly MBA podcast by the Quad-City Times, hear how veteran Dan Kern used earning a Master of Business Administration degree to transition out of the military.
Kern used his grad degree to propel his career, which eventually landed him a job as operations training manager at Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport. Also, learn who may benefit from earning a MBA.
This podcast is brought to you by St. Ambrose University’s MBA Program. To learn about this flexible program with five industry concentrations, please visit: www.sau.edu/mbapodcast.