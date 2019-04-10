Local job seekers are invited to attend Scott Community College's upcoming career fair.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 17, the college, at 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf, will host a free job fair. Employers will be at two locations on campus, at the Student Life Center and the Career and Technical Education Building along the main drive, according to a news release.
Some of the companies that will be present at the fair include: AT&T, HNI Corp., Dillard's, PerMar Security Services, UPS, Genesis Health Systems, Jumer's Casino and Hotel, and others.
Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a resume.
For more information, contact Wayne Cole at wcole@eicc.edu or at 563-441-4021.
—Sarah Ritter