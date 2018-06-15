The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Scott County Council is seeking new candidates to serve as council members to oversee the county's Extension program.
Council positions are elected and the candidates will appear on Scott County's general election ballot in November. There are five openings this fall among the nine-member council. Becky Bray, the Scott County Extension director, said some of the current council members go through the same process.
"We're always welcome to new blood," she said. With programming that serves children to seniors, she said a variety of leaders bring new ideas and contacts.
The council, like hundreds of others across the country, is the grassroots governing body for the Cooperative Extension System. Part of ISU Extension, the Scott County Council works in partnership with local citizens and ISU to carry out the university's land-grant mission beyond the ISU campus in Ames.
“The elected council fulfills the land-grant mission by using research-based educational opportunities to meet the needs of the local citizens," she said.
Her staff, which varies from 10 to 20, including many part-time personnel, provides most of the Extension's programming and duties, but ultimately the council is responsible for the programming and the budget. It also hires the staff.
According to Bray, Extension is funded largely by county property taxes and is part of Scott County's annual budget. Iowa State serves as the parent company of the county extensions and each county operates its own extension office. Scott County's office is in Bettendorf.
To be considered for council, candidates must live in Scott County, be ages 18 or older and turn in a petition with signatures of at least 25 qualified voters to the county elections commissioner. The deadline is 5 p.m., Aug. 29.
Candidates can be nominated by a nominating committee as well as self nominate. Petitions are available from the county auditor's office.
New members take office in January 2019 and serve a four-year term. There is no financial compensation.
For more information, contact Becky Bray at 563-359-7577.