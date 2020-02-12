Scott County Family YMCA launches gymnastics program at TBK Bank Sports Complex, the latest development in area

An open house event was hosted at the Bettendorf sports complex about a month ago that drew more interest than what Y officials had anticipated, said Frank Klipsch IV, marketing director of the YMCA.

Now in the first full month of operations, interest from parents and children continues to increase. Nearly 300 kids have taken a class so far in the program; initial estimates placed the number at 125 by this point.

“It really validated the fact that it was something the community was looking for,” Klipsch said in January. “There’s such easy access from Interstate 80 and I-74. We were thrilled to see how much response we got right off the bat.”

Klipsch further pointed to a map of where the kids come from that includes a clustering in Davenport and Bettendorf, but stretches into Moline, a handful in Eldridge, one in DeWitt, two in Walcott and one south of Blue Grass.

Parents enjoy the variety of time slots, especially in households with two working parents and/or multiple children, as well as the weekly classes being split into monthly installments, which are also open to the same financial aid possibilities for other Y offerings.

Stuart Honn, 39, of Bettendorf, watched his daughter Emmy, 6, participate in a class Monday afternoon at the complex.