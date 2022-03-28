Search for next Quad Cities Chamber CEO gets underway

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce has begun its search for its next president and CEO this month.

Former President and CEO Paul Rumler left the Chamber in mid-March for a job in Chicago. Dr. Mike Oberhaus, chief strategy officer, is the interim CEO.

The chamber hired a national search firm, Jorgenson Consulting, to help with the search.

The consulting company will meet with the Chamber's search committee, staff and the board, and some community members, before developing a job description.

They expect to complete the job search this summer.

“The Quad Cities Chamber is in a great position to find a passionate and capable professional to lead us into the future,” Dr. LaDrina Wilson, chamber search firm chair, board vice chair, and CEO of IMAN Consulting, said in a news release. "We’re committed to finding the right person to represent our region and help us reach our audacious goals of growing our region’s GDP and economy, as well as engaging more businesses.”

The search committee also includes Mara Downing, Deere & Company; Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino Resort; Caitlin Russell, Russell; and Corri Spiegel, City of Davenport.

