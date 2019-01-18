Women Lead Change is searching for a new events director and regional manager for the Quad-Cities following the resignation of Deanna Woodall.
Woodall, who also holds the position of director of events, announced her resignation from the women leadership organization this week. She will continue to serve the non-profit through the end of the month.
"It was a difficult decision for me to make, but one I felt was right," Woodall said. "A lot of thought and a lot of consideration went into it, and I made the decision that it was the time for me to leave the organization, for reasons no other than my own."
A seasoned events planner, Woodall founded Event Solutions Group in 2013 after returning to the Quad-Cities with her husband Rob Woodall, manufacturing director for Arconic Davenport Works.
She was named the first Quad-City regional manager for Women Lead Change after the organization's merger with the area's 20-year-old Women's Connection in 2017.
"I feel fortunate for the opportunity that I had to work with the staff of Women Lead Change — and with Iowa Women Lead Change before the rebrand — and all of the different committees when we launched here in the Quad-Cities," Woodall said. "I developed great relationships and I'm proud to be a part of that. I wish nothing but the greatest success to the future of Women Lead Change in the Quad-Cities."
Last May, Woodall also became Women Lead Change's new statewide events director.
Women Lead Change CEO Tiffany O'Donnell said Woodall was hired to oversee events across the state this upcoming season, beginning with the organization's leadership conference in Sioux City on Feb. 13.
She also would have overseen two upcoming events in the Quad-Cities. The second annual Quad-Cities leadership conference will be held March 7 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. The Athena and Male Champion of Change Awards Luncheon will be held April 4, also at the Waterfront Convention Center.
"Our attendees won't notice a difference. It just means our organization has had to shift some responsibilities in the short-term, as we look for an amazing Quad-Cities regional manager," O'Donnell said. "Our office remains the same on River Drive (in Davenport), and teams from across the state will work out of that office until we find somebody."
Along with Woodall, one intern has been working out of the Davenport office, she said.
Because Woodall has been filling two roles, O'Donnell said Women Lead Change had already been searching for a new staff member. Now the organization seeks to hire a regional manager for the Quad-Cities and a director of events.
"Fortunately we have a team of six statewide, in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids and in the Quad-Cities," O'Donnell said. "So we feel we'll be able to continue bringing incredible professional development to the Quad-Cities in 2019. And I can't say enough about the local steering committee. The organization remains volunteer-driven, so the influence of the local steering committee is so important with all of our event planning."
Woodall said she is "honored to have been a part of bringing Women Lead Change to the Quad-Cities."
Iowa Women Lead Change was formed in 2006, stemming from a women's leadership conference in Coralville. Earlier this month, leaders announced the organization, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, has rebranded to become Women Lead Change, to better represent its expansion into different states.
For more information on Women Lead Change and the job openings, visit wlcglobal.org.