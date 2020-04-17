Second eaglet hatches this week at Arconic eagle nest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The second eaglet has hatched at the Arconic eagle nest.

John Riches, spokesman for Arconic Davenport Works, said the hatching occurred sometime Thursday night into Friday morning. Both of the eaglets hatched this week and have been seen being fed by their parents, Liberty and Justice.

The two Arconic eagles have fledged 16 since they nested at Arconic in Riverdale, including Windy and Storm a year ago. Liberty and Justice first came to Arconic Davenport Works in 2009 and built a 7-foot nest in a tree near the Mississippi River and fledged a pair of eaglets in 2010 who were not named.

Riches said the name suggestion process for the two eaglets who hatched this week could begin in a week or so from Friday, via the Arconic Eagle Cam Facebook page. The suggestions will then be narrowed down to a few sets of names for voting to ultimately select the two new names for this year.

