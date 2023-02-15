An old building in downtown Davenport is getting a new life.

The longtime home of Antonella's Pizza, 112 W. Third Street, soon will be home to R3 Roofing & Exteriors. The Davenport-based company has a number of offices in Illinois, Iowa and Florida.

Owner Matt Matthews said the corporate headquarters currently is at the corner of Kimberly Road and Brady Street. Soon, it will relocate downtown.

On the first floor will be the new corporate headquarters. The second and third floors will have seven apartments, which Matthews hopes to have ready by the summer.

Antonella's left the building last February. According to records from the Scott County Assessor's office, the property was purchased by M3 Companies, LLC, for $502,500 in February 2021. Matthews said demolition began in fall of 2022, which included an engineer's detailed evaluation of the structural damage inside.

Through the years, the building has been through a fire and a flood. The existing concrete was only an inch-and-a-half thick and cracked.

"We ended up replacing every single floor joist in the entire building," Matthews said, estimating there were about 600.

Everything had to be torn down to the studs and rebuilt according to the drawings. Once that was completed, the contractor's work could begin. Crews currently are working on framing. The fire-suppression system will be installed this week and trades, such as plumbing, electrical and HVAC, will begin work on the first floor next week.

The goal, Matthews said, is to have the commercial space ready to go by March. The focus now is finishing up the main office and moving staff downtown, he said. Once they are in, they can reassess and start creating a schedule to finish the upstairs apartments.

Although the building was a labor of love, Matthews said, it was a "no brainer" when he realized he could achieve a significant amount of equity upon completion of the improvements.

"It was a good buy on paper," he said. "A lot of real estate investors are afraid of a project like that."