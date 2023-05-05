Downtown Davenport has been bustling this week, but it isn't just because of the flood. New neighbors have moved into 221 E. 2nd Street.

Sandwiched between the Bucktown Center for the Arts and Theo and Co. are two storefronts that house three new businesses. On the second story is RosaleeJewelry, beneath is H.L. by Design and next door will be the new home of Pedal Pub.

221 E. 2nd Street, second floor

Fashion has always been a passion for Amanda Frazer.

After college, the Quad-City native took her talents to Chicago, where she got her start doing window displays for major stores like Macy's. Before long, those jobs began to disappear, and Frazer needed to pivot into something new.

She found work as an apprentice for a jewelry store, where she did polishing, settings and the like. From there, she moved to a larger company in downtown Chicago that does custom work for large, national chains.

Eventually, she made her way back to the Quad-Cities, where she learned computer-aided design (CAD), similar to 3D modeling. This propelled her into managing a design and 3D printing department.

"I just wanted to get back into jewelry. It is my passion," Frazer said. "I feel like we're kind of missing that in this area — a sit-down and talk about it, comfortable environment."

In addition to custom rings, Frazer can make custom pieces out of existing jewelry. Customers who have family heirlooms that may not be their style can bring them in and discuss with her how they can be repurposed into something they will wear and perhaps become a new family heirloom.

In her studio, she has mainly samples of custom wedding and engagement rings but does have a few fashion pieces for sale as well. She has been in the space since January and is open by appointment, which can be made on her website.

H.L. by Design

221 E. 2nd Street, formerly Crafted QC

Kitchen and bathroom design is making its way to downtown Davenport, too.

Heather Wilson is the owner of H.L. by Design, which will officially open later this summer. In her new space, Wilson will have a showroom where clients can look at fixtures and design before committing to buying for their homes.

Originally from East Dubuque, Wilson got her start by flipping houses. While the process was fun, she was looking for something that would challenge her in a different way.

"I didn't really like doing furniture and pillows and paint colors," she said. "I liked blowing out walls and doing tile and making huge transformations."

Before deciding on the location on 2nd Street, she looked at 13 other locations in the region. But nothing compared to downtown.

"This was the first building I looked at ,and I started imaging things right away," she said. "I just kept coming back to it and coming back to it, and finally I said this is the one, which is great, because downtown is booming right now."

The boom isn't just in the her building. Across the street, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie recently relocated from Main Street, and Dam Tacos, a carry-out and delivery-only bar, is set to open Friday, May 5.

Back at 221, upstairs from Wilson's business, is Rosalee, StaffNow and Nehlsen Creative, a marketing firm. Both are well-established in the community, with Nehlsen celebrating its 51st anniversary this year. Knowing other businesses were having success made it that much more appealing for Wilson.

The storefront will officially open at the end of June or mid-July. Appointments and walk-ins are both welcome.

221 E. 2nd Street Suite A, formerly Backwater Crossfit

It will be some time before customers can pop into Pedal Pub's permanent location, but it's on its way. For the time being, Manager Sam Volkmer said, the building will be used for storing the two business bikes.

The bikes currently are stored in a garage on 3rd Street. Customers get picked up at Kilkenny's Pub, on the corner of W. Third and N. Ripley, for their two-hour rides.

The bikes are Dutch Party Bikes, which are hand-crafted in the Netherlands and shipped via storage container. In the center of the bike is a large table that is surrounded by 16 bikes.

Customers pedal to power the bike while a "beerless pilot" leads the group around the city. Each tour is two hours long and is bring-your-own-beverage (BYOB) style. Each ride can be customized to include stops at local bars or to serve as scenic tours of the city.

The new building has a 20-foot garage door in the back, making it much easier to store the bikes and bring them out for customers. For now, the space will be used for storage. Eventually, though, the building will be split into two parts with the back housing the bikes and the front turned into something that will service the company.

"We'd really love to turn it into something that compliments Pedal Pub. We have a lot of riders that come in, and they want to experience something outside of the regular bar scene in Davenport," Volkmer said.

A multitude of ideas are being thrown around, including a place for merchandise, for gathering and even a bar.

"We don't really know 100% what that's going to be yet, but we want to incorporate some of those things," co-manager Will Rice said.

For now, Pedal Pub will continue to pick up and drop off customers at Kilkenny's in downtown Davenport. They expect to remodel their new space during coming months.