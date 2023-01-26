Select Specialty Hospital moves into Genesis East

Genesis Medical Center in Davenport has welcomed another hospital to its east campus.

Select Specialty Hospital has a 17-year history in Davenport, according to CEO Codie Dillie. It currently is located at 1111 W. Kimberly Road, the former Davenport Osteopathic Hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital, meaning it accepts patients that need continued, complex care.

Dillie said these cases can range from needing a ventilator to surgical complications. By transferring to Select, acute-care hospitals, like Genesis, can free up space in the ICU.

"They come to us and we can provide a higher level of medical care, and we get a little more time with them to allow them to recover," she said.

Genesis Davenport President Jordan Voigt said the move had been in the works for some time.

“We’ve always had ongoing discussions, however, about two years ago, we approached Select and pitched a vision on moving to the East campus," he said.

Genesis reconfigured the space by moving the surgical specialty unit and adding a new orthopedic floor to the hospital. Select will now share a floor with the ICU, making the patient transition much faster.

Voigt said part of the benefit of subleasing space to Select is it will allow Genesis to admit more critical care patients. In turn, it will benefit patients by allowing them to be transferred to a different side of the hospital, as opposed to being put in an ambulance and going off campus.

"By having Select here, we will be able to expedite care for ... those patients down the floor," he said. "Really, it enhances the quality of care here."

Dillie reflected that sentiment, saying the stability of being a, "hospital within a hospital" means patients will no longer have to travel outside of the building for certain tests and procedures. Dillie said patients were already being transferred to Genesis locally, and moving into the building made natural sense.

"Now, instead of loading them into an ambulance ... we will just put them in an elevator and wheel them down the hall," she said.

Select accepts patients from as far as the University of Iowa, Dubque, Cedar Falls and on the Illinois side, all the way down to Peoria.

By moving to Genesis, Select will decrease bed size from 60 to 35. The downsizing was based the the amount of space Genesis had available, Select not filling all 60 beds at its former location, and the move being, "good for the community," Dillie said.

Equipment is being moved in now and patients will follow on Tuesday.