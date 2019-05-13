Nonprofit executives are invited to join experts from Total Solutions and Wastyn & Associates for a free seminar on how to grow their organizations.
The nonprofits seminar will be from 3:30-5 p.m., Thursday, June 13 at Wastyn & Associates' new location at 4215 E. 60th St., Suite 4, Davenport. Networking will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the program at 4 p.m.
The seminar will focus on preparing financials and team members for growth and creating a fundraising strategy to meet expansion goals.
Nonprofits are asked to RSVP at https://nonprofitgrowth.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Maura Warner at 563-200-9015 or mauraw@totalsolutionsus.com.