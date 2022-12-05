Service to civilian: Veteran and John Deere click

BJ Keating went from serving in the National Guard to working in a factory at John Deere, all because his son told him he should.

The Center Junction native joined the Guard at 17. Following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the then-27-year-old went full-time military.

By 2006, Keating and his family had moved between Washington D.C., Georgia and Iowa before landing in Huntsville, Alabama. The Keatings' "retirement house" was built, and the family had no plans to move again.

That was, until his son said otherwise.

Keating said his family enjoyed a YouTube program called "Millennial Farmer," which features Zach Johnson, a fifth-generation farmer in Minnesota. Johnson uses his channel to inform viewers about life on the farm and the general ins-and-outs of the trade.

"We watched it as a family, and one night while we were watching, my son turned to me and said, 'Hey, Dad. You should work for John Deere,'" Keating said. "Everybody just laughed, and that was it. I didn't think anything more of it."

Three days later, Keating was at his computer, searching through the HireMilitary website, which helps bridge the skill gap for veterans who are looking to get into civilian jobs. Now 48, he found a listing for internship programs.

"But, I didn't think anything of it that night," he said.

The next day, he logged on again and filled out a contact card for the internship program. After reading that it would involve a dealership, though, Keating decided he wasn't interested. He wanted a factory job.

"I closed it out without sending it," he said.

But he couldn't help himself. Keating logged on again.

"Curiosity kills the cat, and I went back," he said.

He again filled out the application, and this time, submitted it. He asked for information about positions in Dubuque, the Quad-Cities and Ankeny.

"I literally turned to my wife and said, 'I'll never hear from them again,'" he said.

The following day, he received an email, and a phone call was scheduled for the day after. Armed with more information, Keating knew he was interested in the position, but he wanted to consult his family first. Leaving them in Alabama while he pursued a 12-week internship was going to be a difficult proposition.

He already had been away from his family for extended periods while deployed overseas.

"Of course, my boys being young, all they thought about was John Deere," he said. "We all agreed, and I started my internship."

In March 2021, he started as a team leader at the Harvester Works plant in East Moline. When the internship concluded in May, Keating began the process of exiting the military, planning to find work back in Alabama.

"When I left my internship, I didn't have a job. I didn't have an interview. I didn't have anything set up," he said.

Before he headed south, Keating dropped by a Quad City Veterans Network event. Though he was offered a job, he no longer had the desire to work for the government.

"During that internship, it helped solidify what I wanted to do," he said, adding that he especially enjoyed the pace at Deere.

"I like that you come in the morning, and you see a flat piece of metal. By the end of the day, you see a piece of equipment going out the door," he said.

In June, he accepted a full-time job as a team leader in production.

While spending time with his new Deere co-workers, he was swayed toward moving his family to the North Scott area. The school system and welcoming community inspired him to commit his family to the move.

"Anything outside of Iowa was not an option," he said.

The hardest part was finding a home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keating searched from Tipton to Maquoketa before finally finding a home that looked just like the retirement home he built in Alabama.

He is not the only one who had trouble finding a place to live. To help, the State of Iowa has found a way of bringing in and keeping new talent from the veteran pool.

Home Base Iowa (HBI) is a government-based program that partners with Iowa Workforce Development and local Chamber organizations to find jobs and homes for veterans. According to its website, HBI has more than 2,100 employers enrolled in the program.

Its function is to connect veterans and their spouses with civilian jobs when their military commitment has expired. In Scott County, the Quad Cities Chamber works closely with participants to help find affordable housing.

Veterans like Keating, who choose to purchase a home in Scott County, may qualify for a $1,500 reimbursement for closing costs and a $5,000 tax credit. The credit, provided through the State of Iowa, is awarded at the time of closing. To be approved, the veteran’s lending institution must be affiliated with the Iowa Finance Authority.

In order to become a Home Base Iowa community, the county had to ensure at least 10% of eligible, hiring businesses became HBI businesses and pledged to hire veterans.

Mark Holloway, vice president of Talent and Inclusion for the Chamber, said the program began in Scott County in October 2021, and six veterans and their families have since been able to take advantage.

The Quad-Cities is an easy sell, Holloway said, because the area is clean, easy to navigate, and the cost of living is affordable.

"People who visit the Quad-Cities, they tend to fall in love with it," he said. "Now that the state has made it an even better choice with these incentives in place, it makes a lot of sense for people to look at the Quad-Cities as an option."

Home Base Iowa is a "comprehensive system," he said, and the home-buyer assistance portion is a big asset in drawing people to the region.

While the program is an advantage for veterans, it's also an advantage for the region, he said. Adaptability and worth ethic are difficult qualities to find, but veterans typically have them.

“We're in a talent crisis, really," Holloway said. "The more top-quality talent we bring to our community, the better. It’s one thing to say thank you for your service, but another to say welcome to our community with a housing incentive."

Top-notch employers help bring in new faces, too, Holloway said, adding that John Deere's reputation has contributed to the uptick in veterans who are relocating to the area.

It worked for the Keatings.