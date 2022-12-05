 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Service to civilian: Veteran and John Deere click

  • Updated
  • 0

BJ Keating went from serving in the National Guard to working in a factory at John Deere, all because his son told him he should.

The Center Junction native joined the Guard at 17. Following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the then-27-year-old went full-time military.

By 2006, Keating and his family had moved between Washington D.C., Georgia and Iowa before landing in Huntsville, Alabama. The Keatings' "retirement house" was built, and the family had no plans to move again.

That was, until his son said otherwise.

Keating said his family enjoyed a YouTube program called "Millennial Farmer," which features Zach Johnson, a fifth-generation farmer in Minnesota. Johnson uses his channel to inform viewers about life on the farm and the general ins-and-outs of the trade.

"We watched it as a family, and one night while we were watching, my son turned to me and said, 'Hey, Dad. You should work for John Deere,'" Keating said. "Everybody just laughed, and that was it. I didn't think anything more of it."

People are also reading…

Three days later, Keating was at his computer, searching through the HireMilitary website, which helps bridge the skill gap for veterans who are looking to get into civilian jobs. Now 48, he found a listing for internship programs.

"But, I didn't think anything of it that night," he said.

The next day, he logged on again and filled out a contact card for the internship program. After reading that it would involve a dealership, though, Keating decided he wasn't interested. He wanted a factory job.

"I closed it out without sending it," he said.

But he couldn't help himself. Keating logged on again.

"Curiosity kills the cat, and I went back," he said.

He again filled out the application, and this time, submitted it. He asked for information about positions in Dubuque, the Quad-Cities and Ankeny.

"I literally turned to my wife and said, 'I'll never hear from them again,'" he said.

The following day, he received an email, and a phone call was scheduled for the day after. Armed with more information, Keating knew he was interested in the position, but he wanted to consult his family first. Leaving them in Alabama while he pursued a 12-week internship was going to be a difficult proposition.

He already had been away from his family for extended periods while deployed overseas.

"Of course, my boys being young, all they thought about was John Deere," he said. "We all agreed, and I started my internship."

In March 2021, he started as a team leader at the Harvester Works plant in East Moline. When the internship concluded in May, Keating began the process of exiting the military, planning to find work back in Alabama.

"When I left my internship, I didn't have a job. I didn't have an interview. I didn't have anything set up," he said.

Before he headed south, Keating dropped by a Quad City Veterans Network event. Though he was offered a job, he no longer had the desire to work for the government.

"During that internship, it helped solidify what I wanted to do," he said, adding that he especially enjoyed the pace at Deere.

"I like that you come in the morning, and you see a flat piece of metal. By the end of the day, you see a piece of equipment going out the door," he said.

In June, he accepted a full-time job as a team leader in production.

While spending time with his new Deere co-workers, he was swayed toward moving his family to the North Scott area. The school system and welcoming community inspired him to commit his family to the move.

"Anything outside of Iowa was not an option," he said.

The hardest part was finding a home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keating searched from Tipton to Maquoketa before finally finding a home that looked just like the retirement home he built in Alabama.

He is not the only one who had trouble finding a place to live. To help, the State of Iowa has found a way of bringing in and keeping new talent from the veteran pool.

Home Base Iowa (HBI) is a government-based program that partners with Iowa Workforce Development and local Chamber organizations to find jobs and homes for veterans. According to its website, HBI has more than 2,100 employers enrolled in the program.

Its function is to connect veterans and their spouses with civilian jobs when their military commitment has expired. In Scott County, the Quad Cities Chamber works closely with participants to help find affordable housing.

Veterans like Keating, who choose to purchase a home in Scott County, may qualify for a $1,500 reimbursement for closing costs and a $5,000 tax credit. The credit, provided through the State of Iowa, is awarded at the time of closing. To be approved, the veteran’s lending institution must be affiliated with the Iowa Finance Authority.

In order to become a Home Base Iowa community, the county had to ensure at least 10% of eligible, hiring businesses became HBI businesses and pledged to hire veterans.

Mark Holloway, vice president of Talent and Inclusion for the Chamber, said the program began in Scott County in October 2021, and six veterans and their families have since been able to take advantage.

The Quad-Cities is an easy sell, Holloway said, because the area is clean, easy to navigate, and the cost of living is affordable.

"People who visit the Quad-Cities, they tend to fall in love with it," he said. "Now that the state has made it an even better choice with these incentives in place, it makes a lot of sense for people to look at the Quad-Cities as an option."

Home Base Iowa is a "comprehensive system," he said, and the home-buyer assistance portion is a big asset in drawing people to the region.

While the program is an advantage for veterans, it's also an advantage for the region, he said. Adaptability and worth ethic are difficult qualities to find, but veterans typically have them.

“We're in a talent crisis, really," Holloway said. "The more top-quality talent we bring to our community, the better. It’s one thing to say thank you for your service, but another to say welcome to our community with a housing incentive."

Top-notch employers help bring in new faces, too, Holloway said, adding that John Deere's reputation has contributed to the uptick in veterans who are relocating to the area.

It worked for the Keatings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MARK-TO-MARKET: Job openings decline as CEOs look to 2023

MARK-TO-MARKET: Job openings decline as CEOs look to 2023

Released each month by the U.S. Department of Labor, the JOLTS, or Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, reports the monthly change in job openings, hires, quits and other employee separations. On Wednesday, the October survey reported 10.3 million non-farm job openings across the nation’s private and government employers. This was slightly below the 10.5 million that Wall Street had forecast.

The current level of 10.3 million job openings is 353,000 below the prior month’s total. Despite the monthly decline, the number of job openings remains historically high. For perspective, in February 2020, the number of job openings was reported at seven million. Moreover, for the sixteenth month in a row, the number of job openings has exceeded 10 million. The record high was 11.9 million set in March.

Of the 11 economic sectors tracked by the Department of Labor, six posted a monthly decline in job openings. The sector with the largest monthly decline was Professional & Business Services, which reported 146,000 fewer job openings. Rounding out the Top 5 largest declines are Government (-138,000), Education & Health Services (-105,000), Manufacturing (-89,000) and Construction (-52,000).

Geographically, only the west reported an increase in job openings, adding 36,000 in October. The remaining three regions – the south (-210,000), Midwest (-175,000) and northeast (-5,000) – all reported monthly declines.

Since January, the number of job openings across the nation has fallen by 949,000. This reinforces a growing unease among business CEOs on the economic outlook for 2023. A recent survey by The Conference Board, a U.S.-based provider of economic data and analytics, showed 96% of CEOs project a recession within the next 12 months. Consequently, a rapidly expanding list of Fortune 500 companies have either announced layoffs or hiring freezes which should further dent the number of job openings in the months ahead.

By no means is this a doom-and-gloom outlook for the U.S. labor market. On Friday, the Department of Labor reported that 263,000 new jobs were added in November, exceeding Wall Street’s forecast of a 200,000 gain. The nation’s unemployment rate held steady at just 3.7%. That said, the labor market is expected to cool down in 2023. Many experts are projecting the unemployment rate to rise to 4-5% by the end of next year.

High inflation and rising interest rates have already started to wear on the American economy. And as these economic stress cracks continue to widen, that strain should ultimately extend to the U.S. labor market.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News