One door is closing and another is opening for the Shameless Chocoholic.

The Moline store closed Friday as owner Rebecca Burns moves operations to Bettendorf. If all goes well, she said, the new retail space and production facility will open March 6 at 2244 State St., the former Action TV.

The main reason for the move was to get more space for production, she said. The LeClaire location will remain open, and Burns has big plans for the future.

"We need to be able to mass produce for two busy facilities," she said.

A third facility could be coming in the next year. Burns has her eye on a space near the TBK Bank Sports Complex. For now, that location remains in the planning stage.

“We plan on that store being interactive, where kids can come in and get hands-on with candy," she said.

In the new downtown Bettendorf store, customers can buy their favorite treats and learn how to make them. On Saturdays, Shameless Chocoholic will offer a rotation of classes, including tasting, education and hands-on creation.

Burns opened her first store in 1997 in LeClaire as the Old Fashioned Candy Company. In 2008, the recession hit, and she made the difficult decision to close the doors. In 2013, she was ready to try again.

"I decided I was going to give it another run," she said.

The second time was the charm. In 2017, she was able to open the store in Moline. Looking into the future, Burns said she hopes to continue growing the business and, eventually, hand it over to family.