Shaun Taylor: Big city dreams brought him back to his roots

Shaun Taylor left the Quad-Cities at 18 and was set on never coming back.

But he did, and he brought his family with him.

The United Township High School alumni left his home town in 1996 to pursue football at McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. The school, about 25 miles from St. Louis, had gone without a football team for 50 years prior to Taylor's enrollment.

As a stand-out athlete in high school, being part of the inaugural team is one thing that drew him to the university. Being close to a major city was another.

"One of the reasons I went to McKendree was because it was about 15 miles from St. Louis. I have always been drawn to larger cities," he said.

After graduation, Taylor set his sights on something much bigger. Armed with a degree in organizational communication, he left for Washington DC in 2000.

"I didn't have any specific plans," he said. "My mom was an executive with Deere, and I just knew I wanted to be in business."

Ambition led the 22-year-old to the National Bar Association. He had no law background, but he had a skill set for projects and working with others. And he quickly realized the U.S. capitol was a far cry from East Moline, geographically and socially.

"It was like another world compared to the Midwest," he said. "I went from one day being in my school housing to working about five blocks from the White House."

During his five-year stay, Taylor said he tried new foods, met new people and experienced cultures he had never had the opportunity to experience before. In 2005, he headed for Chicago for a new job and re-connected with a woman he had known since he was a child.

Within two years, he was engaged to his now-wife, Tiffany. An East Moline native herself, the pair never talked about moving back to the Quad-Cities. They were comfortable in their jobs in Chicago. Life was good for the Taylor family and in 2011, they expanded it, with the birth of their daughter, Madison.

Soon after her birth, the Taylors began to think about moving back to their hometown. Positive changes, including more housing and activities, were arriving in the region, and it sparked an interest for the growing family.

"That was the first time we decided the Quad-Cities didn't look so bad," he said.

After their son Andrew was born in 2013, the pair started thinking about the area they lived in and how it compared to being back home. Things that seemed normal in the Quad-Cities, like a big yard, were a luxury in the Chicago area, he said.

The commute, child care and housing and food costs were big factors as well. With that in mind, it did not take long for the family to plan a move back to East Moline permanently.

He now works as a marketing and recruitment coordinator for Community Health Care Inc. in Davenport.

Once again, Taylor was in for a big culture shock. But this one was different from when he first moved to Washington DC in his early 20's.

"When I left here at 18, it was almost a different world," he said of his hometown. "We had not even half of what he have now."

The dining scene was severely lacking, there were only a few movie theaters and there were hardly any weekend activities, he said. He now has a hard time keeping his family out of the farmer's market.

A big sports fan, having the Quad City Steamwheelers and Storm in town is one of his favorite ways to spend an evening.

The rental market has changed dramatically, too.

Ten years ago, there was no rental market in any of the cities, he said. When he and his wife were looking at buying a house, they were adamant about staying on the Illinois side. But two months after their move, the Taylors realized it wasn't about which city they were in.

The Quad-Cities felt like home, no matter what.

"It's all one place when you're here, especially us Illinois people, because we are always on the Iowa side," he said.

Coming home was a decision that was based largely on choosing a place to raise kids. Without them, he said, the move would not have happened.

His advice for those who consider moving back to their hometowns: Consider their priorities, and look at what the region has to offer now.

"What I valued in my early 20's is much different from what I valued in my early 30's," he said. "Really think about what you value at this point in your life."