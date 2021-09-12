Shellady: It's not my father's grain market anymore

My father relished this environment. It was like sports. No homework, when the final bell rang, that was the final score. You either lost money or made money, but it was done — tomorrow was another day. Same ball field but maybe a slightly different opponent. No two days were ever the same. When the markets were busy it usually meant there was some sort of calamity in the fields. Too much heat, not enough rain or Russia was buying all our crops — the action was thick and fast. This put my father in the frame of mind that he wanted to be a part of the business, from beginning to end. That is when we bought our farm — 50 years ago. He couldn’t get enough of it, and given half the chance, we always spent our vacations, days off or school breaks out on the farm — my brother, sister and I complaining all the way. We learned some valuable lessons up there all these years. The value of a dollar, where food comes from and the effort it takes to get it on to your table. I will be forever indebted. But the real reason I bring it up is that in the hectic world of trading and finance, if my father were to be alive today, he wouldn’t recognize a thing.