Sherrard High School earns Gold Standard for financial literacy

Sherrard High School was awarded the Gold Standard by Next Gen Personal Finance in September. NGPF is a nonprofit with a mission to ensure every high school student in America takes a personal finance course by the year 2030. The organization has provided curriculum, teacher professional development and advocacy tools to over 53,000 financial educators at no cost.
Montana State University researchers teamed up with NGPF to evaluate thousands of high school course catalogs and graduation requirements, and Gold Standard Schools ensure all students take at least one standalone semester course in personal finance before graduation.
High School business teacher Lori Arnold said: “I really enjoy teaching personal finance to juniors and seniors. These are real life lessons on how to budget, complete a 1040 tax form, financial depositories, credit cards, loans, credit scores. School is where life-changing financial education can reach all young adults.”