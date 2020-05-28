Silvis mayor says John Deere Classic cancellation is 'unfair'

“This is truly unfortunate,” he added. “I know thousands of fans were anticipating that the John Deere Classic would go on, since so many other venues in the Quad-Cities were cancelled this year. Truly unfortunate that we’ll miss it this year.”

Silvis will lose $15,000-25,000, city administrator, Jim Grafton said.

The financial impact is big for the whole Quad-Cities region, Carter said.

“I don’t know if you would just look at sales tax, but it is a huge financial fundraiser for non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities,” Carter said.

While Birdies for Charity will go on, it had a record year last year, raising $13,819,154 for Quad-City charities.

The loss will be in the multi-millions for the entire area, he believes. The numbers say $31.3 million directly and another $23 million indirectly.

“It’s just multi-million dollars of financial impact,” Carter said. “No doubt about it — jobs and goods and services, as well as the supply chain that supplied food and other materials.

“It’s a huge deduct in many golfers and many (others) … not only Silvis, but other municipalities as well. I mean, it spans all the way to Davenport with the hotels as well.”