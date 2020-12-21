Silvis mayor: Some city tax incentives are too 'sweet'

“That’s the intent to draft documents that are going to help both parties,” he said. “We have done this for many years to try and draft unique development agreements or customize development agreements for potential projects based on their specific needs.’’

“Are they sweetheart deals? What’s worked for us is that risk is on the developer and the city is at no risk,” Grafton said. “And to me, that’s the way it should be because we are not in the commercial business. We don’t want to be in the business owners’ operations. They are good at what they do and we are simply sharing in some of the new tax that the business generates for us.”

“When it comes to development,” Carter said, “and people wonder about the boom and what’s going on … we have enough money in our TIF. But I tell you what, when you start throwing free money out, everybody comes knocking at your door. It’s an absolute guarantee. That’s what you see going on right now.”

A new business in the city generates new property tax, new sales tax, and Silvis, in essence, shares some of that with the new business, Grafton said.

“You have to be good stewards of the taxpayers,” Carter cautioned. “You have to be careful not to create precedence.”

