Silvis mayor: Some city tax incentives are too 'sweet'

SILVIS — An amendment to a development agreement, approval of another one and approval of a tax levy all passed unanimously at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council.
The Tax Levy Ordinance for Fiscal Year ending April 30, 2021 calls for the same rate that Silvis has had for the past 25 years, city administrator, Jim Grafton said. “The advantage we have is that the value of our city has increased over 300%, so we are collecting the same percentage but we just have more taxpayers.”
A fourth amendment to the development agreement with the Weber Auto Group was also approved. Weber has built a huge service area that greets motorists as they enter Silvis from the west from East Moline.
“I think that’s our seventh development agreement because the project continues to expand,” Grafton said. “And it’s a much bigger project than when it was originally started in 2015. They've acquired 14 parcels and made some tremendous renovations to the whole entrance to our city.”
The key element of the fourth amendment is that the Weber Auto Group will get 80% of the property tax increment generated until it hits a cap of $753,000.
The new facility is slated to open in early January, 2021.
Mayor Matt Carter, who is being opposed by Grafton in the mayoral Democratic primary in February, says, “The last development agreement with Weber started off to be too sweet."
He claims Weber did improvements of about $200,000 without authorization of the Economic Development or Finance Committees, then come back and asked for the money.
“That is a backward way of doing business,” Carter said. “You ask for the incentives for doing something, then you do the job. You don’t do the job, then ask for the money later.”
Grafton says he would never put the city in jeopardy by any move he made and disagrees with Carter’s assessment.
Iron + Grain Coffee
There's a new development agreement with Iron + Grain Coffee to open a business just off Avenue of the Cities, near 13th Street and the new Godfather’s Pizza in the strip mall that already has Egg Parlor.
Iron Grain essentially gets a $25,000 forgivable loan plus $25,000 up front to help it get started.
“There is no one boilerplate agreement that we follow,” Grafton said. “We try to customize every development agreement to meet the needs of that developer. With Iron Grain, their agreement is a $25,000 forgivable loan, meaning that they don’t have to pay it back as long as they stay in business. And then $25,000 up front to help them get started.”
Grafton said the intent is to help both the new business and Silvis succeed.
“That’s the intent to draft documents that are going to help both parties,” he said. “We have done this for many years to try and draft unique development agreements or customize development agreements for potential projects based on their specific needs.’’
“Are they sweetheart deals? What’s worked for us is that risk is on the developer and the city is at no risk,” Grafton said. “And to me, that’s the way it should be because we are not in the commercial business. We don’t want to be in the business owners’ operations. They are good at what they do and we are simply sharing in some of the new tax that the business generates for us.”
“When it comes to development,” Carter said, “and people wonder about the boom and what’s going on … we have enough money in our TIF. But I tell you what, when you start throwing free money out, everybody comes knocking at your door. It’s an absolute guarantee. That’s what you see going on right now.”
A new business in the city generates new property tax, new sales tax, and Silvis, in essence, shares some of that with the new business, Grafton said.
“You have to be good stewards of the taxpayers,” Carter cautioned. “You have to be careful not to create precedence.”
