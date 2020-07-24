Silvis Police Station is now solar-powered

The Silvis Police Department is now powered by a 170.17 kilowatt solar array by Silvis Solar Array.

About two weeks ago, it began powering the police station. The system is located in a field adjacent to the police department. It will produce approximately 267,141 kilowatt-hours of power each year. That’s enough energy to cover 98% of the facility’s energy needs; an equivalent of offsetting approximately 198 tons of greenhouse gas each year, according to a release from Simpleray of Fairfield, Iowa.

“We are so excited to be making an investment in solar energy,” said Jim Grafton, city administrator. “Not only will we save money on energy costs, we’re also reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the future of our community.”

The solar array was designed and built by Simpleray, and the project was made possible through a Power Purchase Agreement between the City of Silvis and Solar Brite LLC, who owns the land and array. The project was also partially funded by the Adjustable Block Program, established by the Future Energy Jobs Act to support the development of new photovoltaic distributed generation and community solar projects in Illinois.

Silvis is looking into adding solar energy from the same company for its new public works building under construction, Grafton said.