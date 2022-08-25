Sivyer Steel reaches settlement for violating Clean Air Act

The Environmental Protection Agency and Sivyer Steel Castings LLC have reached a settlement agreement in a case where the Bettendorf foundry failed to repair a leak-detection system.

The settlement regarded allegations that Sivyer violated the Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the iron and steel foundry learned in 2019 that a detection system for identifying releases of potentially harmful air pollutants was broken and the facility did not address the problem.

“Sivyer Steel Castings is located in a community that is disproportionately affected by air pollution,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “This settlement represents EPA’s and the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting all communities, especially those overburdened by environmental harm.”

According to Kellen Ashford with the EPA, the organization takes into consideration a company’s ability to pay a proposed penalty. Sivyer showed they could not pay a penalty, therefor there is no fine. Per the Consent Agreement and Final Order, Sivyer has agreed to install a bag leak detection system (BLDS), and submit operation and maintenance plans.

The BLDS failed at the end of 2019 and Sivyer reported the system failure to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on January 6, 2020. The EPA then conducted an inspection of the facility in May 2021.

As part of the settlement, Sivyer Steel Castings has agreed to fix the leak detection system and to submit monthly reports to EPA demonstrating the system’s proper operation and integrity, as well as demonstrating the facility’s ongoing compliance with CAA regulations.

The EPA is not aware of any quantifiable emissions releases from the facility as a result of the BLDS not being in operation.

The EPA said that without the functioning leak detection system, Sivyer Steel Castings is unaware of whether pollutant filters are operating effectively to reduce emissions of particulate matter and certain hazardous air pollutants. Further, the facility is in a community identified by EPA as one that is already particularly vulnerable to the effects of pollution.