The Clinton Regional Development Corporation, or CDRC, has awarded the Skyline Center for its innovation in developing a greenhouse.
Last spring, the Skyline Center, a service organization supporting people with disabilities, began working with the Margo Hansen, of the Bickelhaupt Arboretum, to create a greenhouse. Hansen donated the greenhouse structure early this year, and the group began planting this spring, according to a news release.
To recognize the project, the CDRC awarded the Skyline Center with its 2018 Innovation Award. The greenhouse will be a subsidiary of the organization, according to the news release, adding revenue for the services provided to disabled individuals. Another goal is to meet the growing demands for locally grown plants and vegetables, according to CDRC officials.
The Earthy Treasures Greenhouse, which will sell greens and produce to customers and restaurants, is located at 2600 N. 4th St., Clinton. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
—Times staff