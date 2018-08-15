As it defies national trends and continues to grow, Von Maur has been viewed as a "tortoise" in a retail industry filled with hares, its CEO said.
Rather than rushing to open a certain number of stores each year, President and CEO Jim von Maur said the Davenport-based company has taken a slow and steady approach.
"We're 100 percent family-owned, which allows us to grow at the pace that we want rather than being forced to grow. That means doing what's smart," von Maur said. "For us, it's not just about the bottom line. It's about pride. It's that our name is on the building. And it's treating all of our associates like they're part of one big extension of our family. I think that's the competitive advantage we have."
The strategy helped Von Maur continue to open new locations during the 2008 recession. And today, as big box retailers — including national competitor Younkers — close stores or declare bankruptcy, Von Maur is readying to open its 34th location in 15 states, von Maur said.
And its subsidiary, junior women's clothing store Dry Goods, also has been taking off since the first store opened eight years ago in Aurora, Illinois. Dry Goods opened at NorthPark Mall in Davenport last month, as part of a 12-store expansion this year, bringing the total to more than 35 stores in 11 states.
Britt Beemer founded American Research Group in 1979 and has been studying the retail market ever since. He agreed Von Maur is out-performing other chains because of its commitment to its 4,500 employees.
"Happy employees make happy customers. Unhappy employees make unhappy customers," Beemer said. "I think retailers today are stupid because most CEOs look at the employees as an expense rather than an investment in their firm. Von Maur looks at their people as key assets. And they treat their customers like family and they respect their customers. They go all out to make their customers feel good."
While online shopping continues to transform the retail industry, Beemer argued brick-and-mortar retailers are also at fault for store closures. Bad in-store experiences, he said, drive longtime customers to shop online.
Stick to your roots
Visiting a Von Maur store is like walking into a home, the fourth generation company leader, von Maur, said.
"I think right when you walk in, you're going to sense that you're not walking into a loud environment, where you have a lot of signage or sales signs hanging everywhere," he said. "We have a very relaxing, calm environment. We're not going to cram the aisles full of tables and fixtures. We want you to see the merchandise and touch it."
But what really sets the store apart, von Maur said, is the "warm welcome when you walk in." Visitors are greeted by sales associates, wearing skirts or coats and ties, and often live piano music.
At the core, he said the company operates with the same principle it was founded on in 1872, when Von Maur first rented a 20-by-50-foot storefront in downtown Davenport. And it's a value his father taught him early on: "Always put the associate first."
"He (my dad) always appreciated the commitment from our associates and the dedication they had," he said. "He was always thanking them and wanting to do more for them, because he saw how hard they worked. He really taught me the appreciation for everything they do for the store and the family."
Don't fear change
As Von Maur sticks to traditional values — that includes offering free shipping, an interest-free charge card and free gift wrap — von Maur said he's not afraid to change as the industry does.
"Retail is fine. The people out there are buying the same amount, but they're just doing it differently," he said. "If you're not afraid of change and willing to adapt to it and what the customer wants and is expecting, then there's plenty of business to be done out there."
He said the company has been working to regularly update its website and over-the-phone customer service. And he highlighted keeping the shopping experience convenient, such as in-store pick-up, or the option to have packages brought outside to a customer's car.
Associates at Dry Goods trade skirts for jeans and trendy, youthful attire. The boutique setting guides customers to the back of the store, as associates help them piece together outfits along the way.
Evolving also means, he said, updating existing stores.
"I think it's been a mistake of a lot of other competitors out there that they didn't reinvest in their existing locations, and those got kind of stale or boring," he said.
Beemer argued Von Maur's potential downfall is continuing to place stores inside malls, as shopping centers close or look to reinvent what they offer.
"I think the good malls will get better; the mediocre malls will get worse; and the bad malls will go away completely or be repurposed," von Maur said. "We think there's a lot of synergy to being a part of a whole kind of shopping development, with the food and coffee and other apparel."
Often compared to the private national company Nordstrom, von Maur said he's thinking long term — about "what's best for business, rather than what's best for Wall Street."
"As you grow too fast, you can lose what makes the company special," von Maur said. "You can open as many big box stores as you want. But if you're going to have true selling associates, who know the product and care about the customer, that takes training. That takes a good store manager. That takes leadership. And that's not easy. It's not easy."