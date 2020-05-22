Small-business owner remains 'cautiously optimistic' while reopening retail locations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The doors were reopened at Bling Bling Sisters and regular customers returned.

Sheleigh Metzger reopened the boutique clothing store a few days after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed retail shops to begin in-person sales again.

“It went better than I expected,” she said Thursday afternoon. “We were initially really busy and then it tapered off in the afternoon. I found shoppers spending less time in the store, but purchasing how much they normally would. It seemed like people were wanting to get in and out of places.”

Metzger spent Wednesday bringing clothes back into the shop, as they had been transferred into her home to make way for online sales in the last two months. She also rearranged some of the store’s fixtures to allow for more spacing.

“I found it challenging how to decide to reopen. I had a lot of customers request we make masks mandatory” and other customers felt the opposite, she said.

“It’s a little challenging to make everyone happy.”

Citing her own health and consulting with her doctor, Metzger is recommending customers wear face coverings in the store.