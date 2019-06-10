Small, multicultural and minority-owned businesses are invited to attend a free certification workshop later this month.
From 5 to 7 p.m. on June 27, businesses can learn how to become a certified minority-owned enterprise during a workshop at Western Illinois University's Quad-Cities campus.
The Illinois Small Business Development Center, or SBDC, is teaming up with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Center for the event, according to a news release. The workshop will include a discussion about the certification process and the benefits of becoming certified, including the ability to pursue government contracts, grants and loans.
Attendees will learn about SBDC self-certification, women-owned business certification, the statewide accounting management system, the data universal number system, plus the grants accountability and transparency act.
Local business leaders also are invited to attend to network and build relationships with small, multicultural and minority-owned business owners.
There is no cost to attend. Dinner will be provided with the presentation, in Room 103/104 at Riverfront Hall at WIU, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Participants must register at least two days in advance by calling 563-823-2682.
Visit wiusbdc.org for more information about the SBDC.