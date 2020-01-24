Snowstar Winter Sports Park has one chair lift running, but the park will be open all weekend

ANDALUSIA — Snowstar Winter Sports Park is back in action.
Shut down since Tuesday morning by the Illinois Department of Labor because it had not had its chair lifts inspected by a third party this season, the sports park was back in action as of noon Friday. It will be open this entire weekend, too.
The Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday night that Lift 1 could open but that lifts 2, 3, and 4 needed additional repair after Thursday’s inspection.
An employee at the park said Friday afternoon the park is open for skiing and snowboarding and would also offer tubing from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night. They confirmed only Lift 1 is open.
Snowstar general manager Kelynn Wright said he can’t say when the other lifts’ repairs will be complete. “I can't give a specific date right now,” he said. “We have people working on them.”
According to Snowstar’s website, six slopes are open. They are the Big Dipper, the Little Dipper, North Star, Comet, Solar Spin and Rope Tow.
The Illinois Department of Labor shut the park down Tuesday because of the inspection issue.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning Snowstar released a statement stressing that “there has never been any question concerning the safety of our lifts.”
Wright said Friday that “everything passed as far as safety with them. There’s just a couple minor issues that they would like us to address.”
Wright in his first year as general manager at the park, said a misunderstanding on who could make the inspection led to the problem.
The state’s department of labor released a statement Wednesday in response to the park’s Facebook post, stating that Snowstar was made aware of the third-party inspection requirement in early January, and that the department could not issue a permit for the equipment until a third party inspection report was completed.
“We could not perform our inspection on the day specified because the operator had not completed the third-party inspection as is required by law,” Mike Matulis, public information officer with the Illinois Department of Labor, said. “We have tried to work with Snowstar to facilitate the permit, but our priority in inspecting rides and attractions such as these is to assure the safety of the public.”
Tom Coe, Illinois Department of Labor, said the way Snowstar could avoid this problem in the future would be to schedule the inspections earlier, such as late fall. “It’s just scheduling, getting everything in place,” he said. “I guess they were kind of waiting to the last minute to get the inspections done. It gets harder and harder as the year progresses into the actual winter part of it to actually find somebody to do the inspections.”
Wright said the fact that it was his first year also contributed to the problem.
“This will not be a problem in the future,” he said.