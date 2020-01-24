Snowstar Winter Sports Park has one chair lift running, but the park will be open all weekend

Wright said Friday that “everything passed as far as safety with them. There’s just a couple minor issues that they would like us to address.”

Wright in his first year as general manager at the park, said a misunderstanding on who could make the inspection led to the problem.

The state’s department of labor released a statement Wednesday in response to the park’s Facebook post, stating that Snowstar was made aware of the third-party inspection requirement in early January, and that the department could not issue a permit for the equipment until a third party inspection report was completed.

“We could not perform our inspection on the day specified because the operator had not completed the third-party inspection as is required by law,” Mike Matulis, public information officer with the Illinois Department of Labor, said. “We have tried to work with Snowstar to facilitate the permit, but our priority in inspecting rides and attractions such as these is to assure the safety of the public.”