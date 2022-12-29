'So much cardboard.' Scott Area Recycling Center prepares for 800 tons following holidays

The most wonderful time of the year can quickly become the most wasteful time of the year. But, there is a solution.

Nationwide, recycling increases by 25% during the holidays, said Rachel Evans, communications specialist at the Waste Commission of Scott County. On average, the Scott Area Recycling Center sees 37.5 semitractor-trailers’ full of recyclables per week. During the holidays, that jumps to 40.

In tonnage, that translates to 750 in a normal week — equivalent to the weight of 30 fire trucks. During the holidays, approximately 800 tons of recycling is processed — closer to 32 fire trucks.

The materials are then formed into bales. Each week it makes about 575 of the 3-foot by 5.5-foot bales that extend nearly 4 feet deep. Each one can weigh between 1,600 and 2,200 pounds, depending on the commodity. Each commodity — paper, plastic, etc. is baled separately and sold to other companies to create new items.

The Waste Commission has drop-off locations throughout the county and also operates a curbside program. Garbage collected for the landfill is only from Scott County, but the recycling program extends to communities up to two hours away, she said.

In an average year, the recycling center sees 40,000 tons of materials. At the landfill, an average of 180,000 tons comes in — nearly 18 times the weight of the Eiffel Tower.

Normally, the center operates two shifts per week, for a total of 80 hours. During the holidays, processing hours expand to 100 hours per week to make up for the influx. The center takes in everything from paper to electronics, but this time of year, there’s one particular recyclable that stands out from the rest.

“So much cardboard,” she said. “My office looks out onto the bins, and when I look out, it’s all day with people recycling cardboard.”

Electronics increase marginally, she said. People get new ones for Christmas and sometimes recycle the old ones, or they move them to a different room in their house. For those who do want to recycle “data containing” devices, like laptops, cell phones or tablets, the center will destroy the hard drive, in order to keep identities safe, then recycle the rest.

But as the holidays wrap up, Christmas lights begin to show up more frequently, she said.

Photos: Scott Area Recycling Center