After serving traditional northern Thai cuisine in Rock Island for four years, the owners of Soi 2 are ready for a new venture.
Owner Scott Krulik said he's opening his third restaurant, Soi 3 Thai Noodle Shop, on the corner of Brady and 3rd streets in downtown Davenport. The restaurant will take over the space formerly occupied by Bowls: Urban Eats, which closed last year, at 102 E. 3rd St.
He said the restaurant will focus on offering pho, noodle and ramen bowls, rather than the other classic Thai dishes served in Rock Island.
"We wanted a place on the Iowa side originally, but finally it was just one of those things where it was the right place, right time and right price," Krulik said. "So we jumped on it. And we couldn't ask for a better location. It's the perfect space with all of the development going on nearby."
Krulik and his wife, Pennapa — who moved to the United States from a village in northern Thailand — first opened Thai Time Cafe in Joplin, Mo. around seven years ago.
But the Davenport native said he always had eyes on opening a Quad-City restaurant. In 2015, the couple opened Soi 2 Thai in Rock Island's District.
"Since my wife is from the north of Thailand, the flavors that come through the food are more northern Thai influenced," he said. "So there's a section of the menu dedicated to her mom's recipes, and a lot are just family recipes that have been passed down."
For the past couple of years, Krulik said the owners have been looking to expand again. And finally, they found the right location for a new style of restaurant.
Taking advantage of the space that previously housed Bowls: Urban Eats, Krulik said the new Soi 3 Noodle Shop will serve dishes such as duck or beef noodle bowls, ramen, dumplings and other favorites.
"The old Bowls was set up sort of like a Subway, where you go to the counter, order and then self-serve for refills and such. So that's kind of what the space was built for," he said. "And there's no fryer or grill, so we won't have stir fry or Pad Thai or what people have come to expect at Soi 2. For the full menu, you'll have to visit us at Soi 2."
Everything served at the Davenport restaurant will be steamed, he said, "without oil or grease, so it'll be served in a healthier manner in express format."
In Thailand, "Soi" is the word for side street, Krulik said, so Soi 2 is appropriately named for its location on 2nd Avenue in Rock Island. Now, Soi 3 will open on 3rd Street in Davenport.
Krulik said he hopes to open the restaurant by late April.
"It's a lot to take in, but we're excited for the opportunity," he said. "We found the perfect fit downtown. When you find an opportunity, you have to seize it."
For more information, visit the Soi 2 Facebook page.