Solar energy heating up as utility bills continue to rise

  • Updated
  • 0

As inflation continues to rise, utility prices are going up as well, with MidAmerican Energy telling customers in October their natural gas bills would increase.

This has led some homeowners to take a look at alternative energy sources. This summer, interest in solar, in particular, is on the rise.

Joe Draper, owner of Solar Grids Quad Cities, said business is up.

"What most homeowners are looking to do is offset their energy cost," he said.

By having a home 70% dependent on solar, customers can save over time. There are limits, too. Installing solar requires a sizable up-front investment. Usage, square footage available and location all play a part as well.

According to EFS Energy, it takes about 15-18 solar panels to power a 1,500-square-foot home. Consumer Affairs reports panels cost an average of $14,160 in Iowa and come with a $3,115 federal tax credit.

This may seem out of question for many, but Draper said others see it as an investment.

“The big reason that people are doing this is to avoid inflation in the future,” he said.

In the Quad-Cities, each town has its own guidelines for how solar panels can be installed and where.

Solar projects are becoming more popular in the business community, as well, where companies and municipalities can afford up-front costs that pay off over the long term. 

In September, the Quad Cities International Airport spent nearly $8 million to install solar panels near short-term parking and on top of the building. The projected savings was $600,000 over the next decade.

Even with solar, homeowners still pay a meter fee, because the panels are connected to the grid. But, the savings from the utility bill is immediate. 

Panels can be purchased with loans from 10 to 20 years. 

