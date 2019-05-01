Groups step up to help

Hilltop offering storage space, encouraging others to do the same

Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff announced his office is making a limited amount of storage space available for businesses affected by the flooding.

“After being downtown near Pershing Street last evening and talking to a couple of business owners, it seems the logical and neighborly thing to do,” Tunnicliff said in a statement. “We don’t have a vast amount available, but are glad to make it available to those in need. ‘Iowa Nice’ is more than a slogan, you know.”

He’s encouraging other businesses in the Hilltop, located in central Davenport roughly between St. Ambrose University and Palmer College of Chiropractic, to offer up any space they have to their neighbors to the south in downtown Davenport.

Anyone interested in moving goods or inventory to the Hilltop office can contact Tunnicliff at 563-370-2098 or at hcvscott@gmail.com.

U-Haul providing 30 days of free storage

U-Haul Company of Eastern Iowa is providing 30 days of free storage to residents affected by flooding in Davenport.

Residents may also use U-Box containers for 30 days, according to a news release. U-Box containers allow customers to store items in the company’s warehouses or deliver them to a location of their choice.

“The waters in the Mississippi River have been high for weeks due to heavy rains and snowmelt,” said Robert Hampton, U-Haul of Eastern Iowa president, in the release. “The flooding is unpredictable and we want to make sure residents know they can store their belongings with U-Haul for no cost for one month.”

U-Haul stores offer supplies to help with storm recovery, such as boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. The company urges customers to top off their propane tanks in the event of long-term power outages.

For more information, contact the U-Haul locations in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline or Rock Island.

Total Solutions offering free IT assistance to businesses

Total Solutions is offering free IT assistance for businesses affected by flooding in downtown Davenport.

“When you’re in disaster recovery mode, IT can be a crucial element to keep your business running even if your physical location isn’t operational,” said President Melissa Pepper, in a news release. “When I came into the office this morning, everyone was focused on the flood. From water in basements to checking on clients downtown, we all knew we needed to jump into action to help our community get back to business.”

Total Solutions specializes in IT disaster recovery services, from restoring hardware after natural disasters to preventing cybersecurity threats.

Any business owner with flood damage can call 563-200-9019 to request assistance or determine solutions to recover their technology.