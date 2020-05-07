Some Quad-City businesses reopening Friday as Iowa loosens COVID-19 restrictions

Friday marks the reopening of parts of the economy in Scott and Muscatine counties. It doubles as a sign of hope for business owners in the Iowa Quad-Cities.
“Finally there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We’re not through it completely, but there’s some hope to get back to a new sense of normal,” said Amy DeFauw, owner of Katsch Boutique.
DeFauw is reopening her Davenport boutique store, 5619 Utica Ridge, at 10 a.m. Friday, while the Geneseo location remains closed for the time being. Eight stores at North Park Mall, such as Von Maur, also plan to reopen to in-store customers Friday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that businesses in Scott and Muscatine counties, and 20 other counties, could reopen Friday while limiting the number of customers to 50% of normal capacity to allow for spacing.
Those businesses are primarily retailers, such as clothing and cosmetic stores, and fitness centers can open by appointment only. Drive-in movie theaters, campgrounds, tanning facilities and medical spas could also reopen Friday throughout the state.
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said he and his team had been preparing for the May 15 timeline Gov. Reynolds had laid out last week. Wednesday’s announcement sped up part of that timeline, but, Rumler said, that is why the Chamber rolled out a guide for how and when to welcome back customers last week.
“It’s why we’ve been sharing the reopening toolkit so they can think of what that reopen looks like so they don’t have to do that reopen scramble, and we want to make sure businesses can open up in a timely and responsible manner,” he said.
“I think businesses are excited about the opportunity to get some sense of normalcy, and they will be excited to see their customers. I know that every day businesses have been closed is another day they wonder if they can make it and survive.”
Rumler further said, “We hope customers will begin to gain their confidence and frequent these businesses that are open and do so in a safe and responsible manner.”
Along with Von Maur, other NorthPark Mall’s stores reopening to in-store customers Friday include Disc Replay and Dory's Hallmark Shop.
“We are cautiously taking our first steps toward resuming business. Our priority remains the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities that we serve. Von Maur is committed to providing a safe environment for those that visit our stores when they open,” Melody Wright, Von Maur’s chief operating officer said in a news release.
Von Maur, as well as the rest of the stores at the mall, will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. DeFauw, owner of Katsch Boutique, said hours at the 5619 Utica Ridge store would be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays to start.
Katsch Boutique first opened its Geneseo store a few years ago, and both locations had an established online store to be able to navigate the past few weeks.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in our online sales; unfortunately that doesn’t combat the loss of revenue from our storefronts being closed,” DeFauw said.
Increased social media use, with showing off products available for online shopping, has kept sales going as physical locations in Iowa and Illinois closed nearly two months ago in a mitigation effort against the spread of the new coronavirus.
Its online stores added hand sanitizer and cloth face covers, and both items became top sellers as well as driving new customers to the store, DeFauw said.
Similar to some bars and restaurants in the area, DeFauw said Katsch used the store closure to build some new structures and remodel the interior a bit. But items will be on the shelves when customers come back, even some from Illinois on Friday.
DeFauw feels good about welcoming in shoppers at this point, pointing to boutiques often having fewer customers than large retail spaces, such as Walmart or grocery stores.
“You’re generally six-feet apart when you’re shopping at a boutique,” she said.
DeFauw was able to obtain Paycheck Protection Program funding through the Small Business Administration, which has allowed her to keep workers on her payroll and likely add workers as business opens back up. Without PPP funding, she would have had to lay off her entire staff.
“I really appreciate so much of the local support that’s been out there over the last two months of people wanting to support small business. Whether it’s a restaurant doing curbside pickup or a boutique, I definitely feel the community has rallied with small businesses,” she said.
“I’m honored and very appreciative to be a part of the Quad-Cities and the surrounding area of Geneseo. And I’m very appreciative and hope we can bounce back from this and have a smooth rest of the year.”
While some businesses are reopening Friday, not every business that can start back up will do so on the first day.
“Some of them are going to take their time to reopen,” Rumler said. “People will choose to reopen at their own pace, but I do know a majority of business owners are ready and willing to reopen, and I think that sentiment would be the same for customers and residents.”
He continued, “… we need to be responsible citizens and do our part to make sure we’re not in a position to where we have to shelter-in-place again.”
