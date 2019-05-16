Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken and the Quad-Cities River Bandits are encouraging residents and visitors to shop in downtown Davenport on May 30.
One month after the record-breaking flood downtown, Croken is asking everyone to spend money at downtown restaurants, bars and stores. That day, the Quad-Cities River Bandits will provide one free game ticket to anyone with a receipt for $20 or more from downtown establishments south of 6th Street.
"Our downtown business owners have suffered significant economic hardship due to the April 30 flood," Croken said in a news release. "The lingering damage and unscheduled closures have only exacerbated the economic slow-down caused by the exceptionally harsh winter. Certainly, these businesses deserve and appreciate the disaster relief and community donations they’ve received. Nonetheless, what they really need and want is to see their businesses thrive, not merely survive."
Shoppers can redeem receipts dated May 27, 2019 through May 30, 2019 to redeem one free ticket for the May 30 game at the Modern Woodmen Park box office. There is a limit of no more than two free tickets per person.
The May 30 game begins at 6:35 p.m., when the River Bandits will take on the Beloit Snappers.
"The flood has done a tremendous amount of damage in Davenport," said River Bandits Owner Dave Heller, in the release. "We've basically lost the first two months of our season, and we're relatively fortunate in that the city's flood walls protected the ballpark. So many of our friends and neighbors suffered devastating losses. That's why we're excited to come back strong, and not merely welcome everyone back into Modern Woodmen Park, but also welcome them back to downtown Davenport."
Croken hopes to offer similar incentives to draw crowds to downtown on June 30, July 30 and August 30.